William Shatner has led calls for Carrie Fisher to finally be honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'Star Trek' actor was shocked to discover his fellow science fiction legend - most famous for her role as Princess Leia across the 'Star Wars' franchise - hasn't been recognised with her own spot on the movie industry landmark.

Expressing his outrage, Shatner tweeted: ''Hey @starwars is it true that @carrieffisher does not have a star on the walk of fame? If it is what are we going to do about it?''

While the -year-old star agreed it ''would be nice'' if a tribute was placed next to her late mother Debbie Reynolds' own star, he explained he didn't want to push on with a campaign without the family's support.

After a follower suggested a crowdfund to raise the $30,000 needed for the star, he added: ''I just asked a member of Carrie's family if there are any issues. Again let's see what they say first before we do anything.''

Fisher sadly died in December 2016 - just days before her mum Debbie also passed away - and her co-star Mark Hamill recently insisted she is deserving of a spot on the famous Hollywood sidewalk.

Just last week, he responded to an article about President Donald Trump's star - which has been vandalised by critics of the former businessman and reality TV star.

Mark suggested: ''How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher''

Fisher is set to appear on the big screen in 'Star Wars: Episode IX', and she will feature in the as-yet-untitled movie through unreleased footage from 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi'.