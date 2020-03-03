William Shatner has shut the door on portraying his iconic 'Star Trek' character Captain James T. Kirk again, insisting his story is ''pretty well played out''.
William Shatner has ruled out reprising his role as 'Star Trek' character Captain James T. Kirk again.
The 88-year-old actor has insisted the iconic character's story ''is pretty well played out'' and he questioned ''what is really left'' for him to portray as Kirk.
When asked by a fan if he thinks there might be a Kirk TV series on the way, after CBS created web TV series 'Star Trek: Picard' for his co-star Sir Patrick Stewart about his character Jean-Luc Picard, Shatner tweeted: ''No. I think Kirk's story is pretty well played out at this point.''
And he also tweeted: ''What was any different about my statement on Kirk that I haven't said before? I don't do cameos (that one stretches back to 2008 & JJ) Kirk's story is well told out of any other captain's story. Kirk died in Generations. What is really left? Adventures in the ribbon? (sic)''
However, in July last year, Shatner admitted he would love to be part of a Quentin Tarantino-directed 'Star Trek' movie.
The star - who played Kirk in the original 1960s TV show - said: ''Quentin Tarantino said something in the paper that somebody said to me, that he loved me. [looks into camera] And Quentin, I love you.
''If you're going to do 'Star Trek' 50 years later, a few pounds heavier, come on. Not a problem! Well, I'd like to do it. Whether I'd be up for it, I don't know.''
Tarantino previously confessed that if he committed to directing 'Star Trek' then it would be his final film.
He said: ''I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it. Which would be [to go], 'Uh, I guess 'Star Trek' doesn't count. I can do 'Star Trek' ... but naturally I would end on an original. But the idea of doing 10 isn't to come up with a loophole. I actually think if I was going to do 'Star Trek' I should commit to it. It's my last movie. There should be nothing left-handed about it. I don't know if I'm going to do that, but that might happen.''
