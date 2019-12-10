William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years Elizabeth Shatner.
William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife.
The 88-year-old actor has requested to legally terminate his marriage to Elizabeth Shatner - his fourth wife - after 18 years together, according to TMZ.com.
It's believed the divorce should be finalised fairly quickly as the former couple had a pre-nup in place when they got hitched and they never had children together.
A source told the site: ''The Shatners are still negotiating the financial terms. Per the terms of the prenup, neither party will receive any support from the other.''
The 'Star Trek' star - who is worth a reported $100 million - is reportedly using the same lawyer as Kim Kardashian West and Britney Spears.
This will be William's fourth divorce as he was previously married to Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty and Gloria Rand, but he only had children - Leslie, 61, Lisabeth, 58, and Melanie, 55 - with the 86-year-old actress.
Meanwhile, the 'Boston Legal' star previously said he has no regrets in life.
Asked what he would change about his life, William said two years ago: ''Nothing. I've got a beautiful wife, three beautiful children and I've raised a large amount of money for charity [a 2,400-mile motorbike ride across country for the American Legion]. Everything that has gone on before has made me one of the luckiest men on Earth.''
Despite his advancing years, William - who played the iconic James Kirk on 'Star Trek' - tries to remain active and even feels guilty when he sits down.
He explained: ''That's probably why I like to keep so busy. Tomorrow I'm doing a day of voiceover for the children's show 'The Clangers', and then I'm doing the narration for the WWE series, 'Breaking Ground'. I'm also trying to get a show off the ground for the 50th anniversary of 'Star Trek'.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
When Thunder is abandoned into the street by his owner as a kitten during a...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
An essential documentary for movie fans, this exploration of the work of iconic filmmaker Roger...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
Audiences who peek Over the Hedge at DreamWorks' latest creation are destined to find a...
You will not find a worse movie in Walt Disney's animated canon than The Wild....
Over the HedgeNew Clips From the Creators of Shrek & MadagascarCast: Voice talent of Bruce...
The rule with Star Trek films is even-numbered films are good, odd-numbered are bad --...
Five years ago, Miss Congeniality gift-wrapped a Christmas hit for Warner Bros. as it delivered...