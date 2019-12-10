William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife.

The 88-year-old actor has requested to legally terminate his marriage to Elizabeth Shatner - his fourth wife - after 18 years together, according to TMZ.com.

It's believed the divorce should be finalised fairly quickly as the former couple had a pre-nup in place when they got hitched and they never had children together.

A source told the site: ''The Shatners are still negotiating the financial terms. Per the terms of the prenup, neither party will receive any support from the other.''

The 'Star Trek' star - who is worth a reported $100 million - is reportedly using the same lawyer as Kim Kardashian West and Britney Spears.

This will be William's fourth divorce as he was previously married to Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty and Gloria Rand, but he only had children - Leslie, 61, Lisabeth, 58, and Melanie, 55 - with the 86-year-old actress.

Meanwhile, the 'Boston Legal' star previously said he has no regrets in life.

Asked what he would change about his life, William said two years ago: ''Nothing. I've got a beautiful wife, three beautiful children and I've raised a large amount of money for charity [a 2,400-mile motorbike ride across country for the American Legion]. Everything that has gone on before has made me one of the luckiest men on Earth.''

Despite his advancing years, William - who played the iconic James Kirk on 'Star Trek' - tries to remain active and even feels guilty when he sits down.

He explained: ''That's probably why I like to keep so busy. Tomorrow I'm doing a day of voiceover for the children's show 'The Clangers', and then I'm doing the narration for the WWE series, 'Breaking Ground'. I'm also trying to get a show off the ground for the 50th anniversary of 'Star Trek'.''