William Shatner's home has been visited by a prowler for the second time in just a few weeks.

A suspicious man reportedly climbed a tree in the yard of the 'Star Trek' actor's Los Angeles home in San Fernando.

The prowler was approached by the same neighbour who spotted him during the first incident in January, according to TMZ.

When the man was asked what he was doing he is alleged to have replied, ''I work with children,'' before bursting into song and running away.

Shatner, 86, is said to be unshaken by the incident and nothing was taken from the premises.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating and trying to locate the trespasser.

On January 25, the same man was reportedly seen peering into the star's home at around 5pm. When he was confronted he began pacing back and forth before fleeing the scene.

Shatner was at home at the time and was interviewed by police after a call was placed to 911.

A source said everything was found to be ''fine''.

The police are said to have increased patrols in the area.

Last years, the veteran actor had a lucky escape when his horse and buggy flipped over during a show in Kentucky.

The 'Captains' actor was competing at the Mercer County Fair & Horse Show in Harrodsburg when his horse reared up, flipping the cart over and tossing Shatner out.

Thankfully, he did not require medical attention and he even went on to take first place at the event.

Both he and his horse were uninjured in the incident.