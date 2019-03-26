William Sadler will be reprising his role as Death in the third 'Bill & Ted' movie.

The 68-year-old actor will return to play the Grim Reaper in the upcoming sequel 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' - which comes 28 years after the second instalment of the saga, 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey' which saw Death challenges Bill (Alex Winters) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) in a game for their souls, which the pair ultimately win.

The film's official Twitter account confirmed the casting news in a tweet which read: ''For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role! (sic)''

Alex, 53, and Keanu, 54, will reprise their titular roles as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted 'Theodore' Logan this summer, with the film scheduled for release in summer 2020.

The actors announced the news in a brief video standing in front of Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl making a joke at the expense of their alter egos rock star ambitions.

Alex noted: ''Where we'll never play.''

Keanu added: ''Never play.''

The pair then thanked fans for repeatedly demanding a third film.

Alex said: ''We owe you a huge debt of gratitude, and we wanted to say thank you. And be excellent.''

Keanu repeated: ''Be excellent.''

An official synopsis for the movie teased the appearance of a ''few music legends'' as the two friends set out to save ''life as we know it''.

It stated: ''Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.''