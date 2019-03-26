William Sadler will return to play the Grim Reaper in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' alongside Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves.
William Sadler will be reprising his role as Death in the third 'Bill & Ted' movie.
The 68-year-old actor will return to play the Grim Reaper in the upcoming sequel 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' - which comes 28 years after the second instalment of the saga, 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey' which saw Death challenges Bill (Alex Winters) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) in a game for their souls, which the pair ultimately win.
The film's official Twitter account confirmed the casting news in a tweet which read: ''For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role! (sic)''
Alex, 53, and Keanu, 54, will reprise their titular roles as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted 'Theodore' Logan this summer, with the film scheduled for release in summer 2020.
The actors announced the news in a brief video standing in front of Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl making a joke at the expense of their alter egos rock star ambitions.
Alex noted: ''Where we'll never play.''
Keanu added: ''Never play.''
The pair then thanked fans for repeatedly demanding a third film.
Alex said: ''We owe you a huge debt of gratitude, and we wanted to say thank you. And be excellent.''
Keanu repeated: ''Be excellent.''
An official synopsis for the movie teased the appearance of a ''few music legends'' as the two friends set out to save ''life as we know it''.
It stated: ''Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...
Clair Defina is in her early thirties with an affluent job as a writer in...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
There's so little to this film that you've almost forgotten everything about it by the...
Bruce Sterling's 1998 novel Distraction opens with a group of strangers converging on a bank,...
We're two movies into Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Project Greenlight, and I'm ready to...