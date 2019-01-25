William H. Macy has a ''fairytale marriage'' with wife Felicity Huffman.

The 68-year-old actor dated Felicity - with whom he has daughters Sophia, 18, and Georgia, 16 - on and off for 15 years before they finally tied the knot 22 years ago, and has now revealed just how magical he thinks their long lasting bond is.

He said: ''Our marriage is a fairytale marriage. I loved her the second I saw her.''

And whilst the 'Shameless' actor admits being married to a fellow actor can be difficult, it's what bonded them in the early days of their relationship, and they still ''talk about showbiz a lot'' to this day.

Speaking in an upcoming interview for 'Sunday Today', he added: ''We talk about showbiz a lot. We give each other notes. It's not something everyone should try. She can be tough, and I can be tough, too. We met in the theatre and that's really at the core of our relationship.''

The couple are no strangers to showing their love for one another, as 56-year-old 'Desperate Housewives' star Felicity posted a touching tribute to her spouse on social media to mark their 20th wedding anniversary in September 2017.

She wrote: ''You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door. Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today. @williamhmacy (sic)''

And William didn't hold back either, as he wrote in his own post: ''Twenty years ago today I did the best thing I've ever done in my life. I married Felicity Huffman.''

The pair married in 1997, but in 2015, Felicity admitted William had actually asked her to marry him on a number of occasions throughout their relationship, but she'd always turned him down.

She said: ''I was so scared of marriage that I thought I would've preferred to step in front of a bus. I thought I'd disappear.

''Bill Macy asked me to marry him several times over several years. And I was finally smart enough to go: 'I'm going to marry this guy or really lose him for good.' And it was after we broke up for four or five years when he asked me again, I knew I couldn't say no.''