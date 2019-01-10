'The Exorcist' director has branded its sequel a ''f***ing disgrace''.

Filmmaker William Friedkin - who was at the helm for the original horror classic in 1973 - didn't return for the sequel four years later and he has now insisted it's the worst film he has ''ever seen''.

Speaking on the 'Movies that Made Me' podcast, he ranted: ''I tell you, I did see a great deal of 'Exorcist II', under the following circumstances. I was at the Technicolor lab, color timing something, and one of the timers said, 'We just finished Exorcist II, would you like to have a look at it?'

''And I don't know why, but I went into the room and I sat through maybe 40 minutes of it. It's the worst piece of s**t I've ever seen. It's a f***ing disgrace.

While Friedkin praised the cast - which saw the likes of Linda Blair and Max von Sydow reprise their roles as Regan MacNeil and Father Merrin from the original - he felt the second film disrespected William Blatty, who penned the novel used as source material for the big screen adaptation.

He added: ''And God, what a cast it had --- Richard Burton, and Max von Sydow, and Louise Fletcher, plus Linda Blair. James Earl Jones.

''That's the worst 40 minutes of film I have ever seen, really, and that's saying a lot.''

'The Exorcist II' had Academy Award nominee John Boorman at the helm alongside its stellar cast.

However, scriptwriter William Goodhart had only penned one movie before working on the sequel - and only wrote one afterwards.

Despite being panned by critics at the time - and since - it was followed by 'The Exorcist III' in 1990, while 'The Exorcist: The Beginning' (2004) and 'Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist' (2005) were all made to continue the franchise.