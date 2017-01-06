Actor/filmmaker Branagh will portray Agatha Christie's beloved detective Hercule Poirot in the film, leading an ensemble cast which also includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, and Daisy Ridley.

Now Dafoe has boarded the project as undercover detective Gerhard Hardman.

It will mark his fourth onscreen collaboration with Depp, after working together on Platoon in 1986, Cry-Baby in 1990, and Once Upon a Time in Mexico in 2003.

Dafoe won't be the only old friend Depp will be reuniting with onset - he also previously starred alongside Cruz in 2001 George Jung biopic Blow and 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Branagh, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg will be among the producers on Murder on the Orient Express, which will be based on Christie's 1934 crime mystery of the same name and hit movie theatres in November (17).

It was previously adapted for the big screen in 1974 by director Sidney Lumet, and starred Albert Finney as the iconic Belgian detective, alongside Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, Vanessa Redgrave, and Jacqueline Bisset, among others. The movie scored six Oscar nominations for the 1975 ceremony, with Bergman emerging as the only winner for Best Supporting Actress.

Alfred Molina also tackled the part of Poirot in a 2001 small screen version of Murder On The Orient Express, while the top fictional sleuth was famously portrayed by David Suchet, who retired the role in 2013 after more than two decades on U.K. TV.