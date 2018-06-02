Willem Dafoe has joined the cast of 'The Last Thing He Wanted'.

The 'Florida Project' actor has signed up to play Anne Hathaway's father in the Netflix movie, from 'Mudbound' writer and director Dee Rees.

The movie tells the story of journalist Elena McMahon, who quits her job covering the 1984 Presidential primaries to care for her ill father.

However, she finds herself embroiled in intrigue and drama when she inherits his position as arms dealer for the US government in Central America.

'The Last Thing He Wanted' is based on the 1996 novel by Joan Didion, while Rees will write the script and direct.

Marco Villalobos will co-write the script, while 'Mudbound' producer Cassian Elwes has joined as a producer alongside Jamin O'Brien, Wayne Godfrey, and Robert Jones as executive producers.

Meanwhile, in recent years, some of Hollywood's best-known actors and directors have focused their energy on TV work.

But Willem has insisted he's not interested in following suit, because he's not ''attracted naturally to television''.

He confessed: ''I really think there's a difference between television and cinema. Lately, a lot of energy and resources are going to television. It sits in the culture in a more popular way than film.

''But I still find many opportunities in film and I think film has a special power TV almost never has to create a mystery and poetry. I'm more narrative obsessed.''