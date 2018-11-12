Willem Dafoe has revealed he loves the contrast between Marvel and DC movies, and insisted it makes sense for the two film franchises to go in such different directions on the big screen.
The 63-year-old star played Norman Osborne - and his alter ego the Green Goblin - in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy 18 years ago, and next week he will be back in a comic book blockbuster as Vulko in James Wan's 'Aquaman' film.
He told CinemaBlend: ''They are different. They're very different - because they have different aims.
''They're working with different materials, their working with different intentions. But that's okay! I like to mix it up because that way you don't get stuck.
''You don't start to believe that there's only one way of doing things, and you don't start believe there's only one way of living, and you don't start to believe there's only a certain kind of film that's worth making. It keeps you loose.''
The actor compared the differences between projects to his work on stage and screen, and explained it's important to have variety when it comes to the roles and projects he takes on.
He added: ''It's beautiful, and it's a privilege to be able to have those different experiences. And I don't value anything in judging one against the other. I have some preferences, but I don't lean on them.
''It's like my relationship with theater and film. I love doing theater, but when I'm doing theater I miss film a little bit. When I'm doing film, I love it, but I miss theater! I guess it's human nature.''
'Aquaman' - which also stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman.
