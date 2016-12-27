The Broadway favourite had been battling ill health prior to her death in Washington on Friday (23Dec16), reports the New York Times.

She learned her craft as an apprentice of famed Broadway designer Raoul Pene du Bois, working on shows like Wonderful Town, Gypsy, and The Music Man.

Kim scored her first Tony Award for Sophisticated Ladies in 1981, and landed her second in 1991 for her work on The Will Rogers Follies. She was nominated another four times for Goodtime Charley, Dancin', Song and Dance, and Legs Diamond.

She created the costumes for her final Broadway production in 1995, when she helped dress Julie Andrews for her leading role in Victor/Victoria.