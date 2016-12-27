Tony Award-winning costume designer Willa Kim has died at the age of 99.
The Broadway favourite had been battling ill health prior to her death in Washington on Friday (23Dec16), reports the New York Times.
She learned her craft as an apprentice of famed Broadway designer Raoul Pene du Bois, working on shows like Wonderful Town, Gypsy, and The Music Man.
Kim scored her first Tony Award for Sophisticated Ladies in 1981, and landed her second in 1991 for her work on The Will Rogers Follies. She was nominated another four times for Goodtime Charley, Dancin', Song and Dance, and Legs Diamond.
She created the costumes for her final Broadway production in 1995, when she helped dress Julie Andrews for her leading role in Victor/Victoria.
Help Contact Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map Daily Vulture
Copyright © 2016 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved
Go Back in Time using our Photos archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.
Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.