Will Young says he will ''retire'' if Glastonbury honour him with a Sunday afternoon Legend's slot.

The 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker doesn't think he has a chance of performing the special set on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, which Kylie Minogue will play this weekend, but if he ever did land the gig, he'd go out on a high.

Will told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I'd love the afternoon slot like Kylie.

''After 20 years in the business it would be nice.

''I think I would have to retire if I did that.

''But coming from a talent show I probably wouldn't get the gig. But why not? James Morrison and James Blunt have done it and they're not 'old'.''

Over the years, music legends including Dolly Parton, Jeff Lynne's ELO, Lionel Richie and Bee Gee Barry Gibb have performed the Legend's slot.

Will played the festival's Avalon Stage in 2016 and was blown away by the packed out crowd.

He said: ''I'd gone before but I didn't know what to expect as a performer because it's not my ticket, people don't go to watch Will Young.

''And the Avalon stage was far away so I was amazed so many people were there and they were all crammed outside, there was even a police woman who got off her horse to watch.''

Will shot to fame as the winner of talent show 'Pop Idol' in 2002, and he has admitted being associated with a TV show ''isn't always helpful'' when it comes to being taken seriously in the music industry, but he wouldn't change his past.

He admitted: ''Being linked to a talent show isn't always helpful but I'm proud of where I came from, to have been somebody who sang a Westlife song on TV to everything I've achieved since.''

The 40-year-old star had quit music after being dropped by his record label in 2016.

However, he recently returned with his first new music since his 2016 EP 'Summer Covers', his seventh studio album 'Lexicon'.

Will - who used his downtime to focus on his mental health - feels much better for his hiatus from the pop world and he now knows how he needs to work to stay healthy going forward.

He shared recently: ''Everyone knows when a pop star says, 'I'm not going to sing again', two years down the line ... I'm guilty of the comeback album. I was overworked. Now I've worked out how to do in a way that makes me happy. I do a four-day week. I chose to write less of the music this time. I would find the writing quite stressful, which of course meant that my writing was better because I wasn't feeling so stressed. It kind of proved my point to myself. The more relaxed I was, the more fun I was having, the better the output.''