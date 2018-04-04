Will Young will ''never put out'' another record again.

The 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker triumphed on talent show 'Pop Idol' in the early 2000s but doesn't plan to release a single ever again as he ''hated being a pop star''.

He said: ''I've spent long enough living in fear and anger. I hated being a pop star. I would never put out a record again. It makes me sick to think of being that person I knew wasn't really me. I did have some good times and did meet some very good people, but I was never comfortable, never happy.''

And Will admits being famous is ''such a weird thing''.

He told the Daily Express: ''Becoming famous is such a weird thing. You can be standing in the supermarket and someone will come up and say, 'I hate you. You're an idiot.' And you have to deal with that. It gave me a lot of rage that I then miraculously discovered I could channel into acting.''

It comes after Will claimed he was made to re-record his hit single 'Leave Right Now' several times because an employee at his record company thought he ''sounded gay'' on the track.

The 39-year-old star - who is openly homosexual - said: ''I didn't know at the time, but when I was recording 'Leave Right Now', someone at the record company said I 'sounded gay' and kept making me re-record the track. There's a real flavour to homophobia and bigotry. It's really shaming. People don't understand the power of language.''