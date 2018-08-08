Will Young will stand trial later this year after he allegedly ran a red light in Glasgow.

The 39-year-old singer has been told to appear in front of a judge in November after he allegedly committed the driving offence on November 5, 2017 in Scotland.

The former 'Pop Idol' winner's lawyer Darren Fleming represented him at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court when the case was called on Tuesday (07.08.18) and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf as he was not able to attend.

Meanwhile, Will has had somewhat of a stressful time over the last few years as he recently admitted that he called a suicide help line just 60 minutes before he was due to perform in the West End musical 'Strictly Ballroom' in April.

Speaking in an interview with John Bishop, he said: ''I had a really awful reaction to some treatment and then an hour before press night I was on the phone to the Samaritans. I wanted to kill myself. And I've never felt that. I thought, 'I wanna kill myself, she's not gonna rectify it'. But the woman was amazing.

''I'd never had these suicidal thoughts. I'm quite happy to talk about it. I'm not ashamed of it. And I love the fact that I rang the Samaritans.

''The woman I spoke to was brilliant. You have to talk!''

Will was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2012 and in 2016 he pulled out of 'Strictly Come Dancing' because he was struggling with his nerves.

However, he's since found a way to control his anxiety and is planning on taking a course in dry stone walling to keep his mind occupied.

He said: ''I find doing anything with the hands is very therapeutic.''

And he's also toying with the idea of quitting music altogether.

He explained last year: ''I'm taking an elongated break. Actually I don't know if I'll go back to it. I like to do things that get me excited.''