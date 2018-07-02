Will Young is selling his two BRIT Awards.

The 'Pop Idol' alumni is hoping to flog his 2003 Breakthrough Act and 2005 Best Song ['Your Game'] gongs for £5,000 each, as he has admitted the trophies remind him too much of an unhappy period in his life.

The 39-year-old star, who has been very vocal about how much he hated being a pop star, wants to donate some of the money he makes from the sale to a dog homing shelter in Thailand.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''People think I am mad to get rid of my BRITs but to me they are just a reminder of a not very happy time in my life. I would rather the money go to the dogs.

''Then I am turning bad into good. That's just the way I want to be.''

The 'Evergreen' hitmaker follows in the footsteps of S Club 7's Paul Cattermole, who was forced to sell his Best Newcomer BRIT earlier this year, after falling on hard times, but he managed to make an impressive £60,000.

In April, Will admitted he'll ''never put out'' another record again.

He confessed: ''I've spent long enough living in fear and anger. I hated being a pop star. I would never put out a record again. It makes me sick to think of being that person I knew wasn't really me.

''I did have some good times and did meet some very good people, but I was never comfortable, never happy.''

And Will admitted being famous is ''such a weird thing''.

He spilled: ''Becoming famous is such a weird thing. You can be standing in the supermarket and someone will come up and say, 'I hate you. You're an idiot.' And you have to deal with that. It gave me a lot of rage that I then miraculously discovered I could channel into acting.''

Will previously claimed he was made to re-record his hit single 'Leave Right Now' several times because an employee at his record company thought he ''sounded gay'' on the track.

The 'Jealously' singer - who is openly gay - said: ''I didn't know at the time, but when I was recording 'Leave Right Now', someone at the record company said I 'sounded gay' and kept making me re-record the track. There's a real flavour to homophobia and bigotry. It's really shaming. People don't understand the power of language.''