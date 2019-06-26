Will Young says gardening has helped with his mental health.

The 'Leave Right Now' singer - who has appeared on British TV show 'Gardeners' World' - suggested he's spent around £500,000 on therapy, but he explained how getting close to nature has been relaxing and eased his anxiety.

He told the Daily Mirror: ''I dug out some beds, planted dahlias and sweet peas, made a compost heap and mowed the lawn, and it was great.

''It was my therapy. It's such a creative, artistic thing to do.''

Will previously revealed he learned ''a lot'' about himself when he hit rock bottom, but it was such an ''awful'' three year period and he ended up undergoing treatment numerous times.

He said: ''I felt I had achieved everything I possibly could have imagined. but it hadn't made me happy.

''[What did I do?] I had a breakdown, of course! In many ways, I'd thoroughly recommend one - you do learn a lot about yourself - but it was awful: lots of complicated neurology, so many emotions to work through. I had to go into treatment three times.''

The 'Jealousy' hitmaker is thankful he had a ''strong desire to live'' but also appreciates his privileged position helped him come back from the brink.

He told the i newspaper: ''I had enough funds to pay privately to find the best therapy that worked for me. I also found I had a strong constitution and, ultimately, a strong desire to live.''

While Will acknowledges he's now in a much better place, he admitted it is still a struggle to get through the day.

He said: ''In many ways, I don't think I could be in a better place than I am right now - with family, work, romance, spirituality - but I still have to work really hard to get through a day. It's never easy.''