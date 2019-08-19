Will Young has written to Prince William to thank him for his ''wonderful'' pledge to support his children if they were gay.

The 40-year-old singer thinks it was ''incredible'' of the prince to make a speech to an LGBTQ youth charity in June, in which he declared he would do all he could to help his and Duchess Catherine's kids be ''prepared'' for the scrutiny their sexuality could bring.

Speaking about his letter, Will told Event magazine: ''I want to let him know what a wonderful thing he did.

''Him standing up and saying, 'I wouldn't mind if my child was gay' is just incredible.

''And William wasn't forced to say that, it's his initiative, that's him. It makes me emotional, in a wonderful loving way. He and Harry have done so much more than they probably will ever realise.''

However, the 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker - who has met the prince several times in the past - is unsure how he'll get his letter to William.

After it was suggested he simply post it with the address marked just as 'Buckingham Palace', he said: ''Of course! A nice orange stamp should do the trick.''

William admitted while visiting the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), a charity which helps homeless LGBTQ young people that he and Catherine had been discussing what they would do if one of their children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 16 months, was gay.

Asked how he would react if one of his children were gay, he said: ''Do you know what, I've been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well.

''I think you really don't start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think - obviously absolutely fine by me.

''The one thing I'd be worried about is how they - particularly the roles my children fill - is how that is going to be interpreted and seen.

''So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared. I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you've got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process.''

But William admitted he does ''worry'' about how the wider world would perceive a gay prince or princess and is concerned the would face ''persecution''.

He said: '''It worries me, not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them...

''I wish we lived in a world where it's really normal and cool, but particularly for my family, and the position that we are in, that's the bit I am nervous about...

''It does worry me from a parent point of view.

''How many barriers you know, hateful words, persecution, all that and discrimination that might come, that's the bit that really troubles me.

''But that's for all of us to try and help correct and make sure we can put that to the past and not come back to that sort of stuff.''