Will Young has insisted he doesn't want a ''witch hunt'' after claiming he was called a ''poofter'' by a London bus driver.

The 38-year-old singer alleged on Twitter that a bus driver for Transport for London (TfL) hurled the homophobic slur at him and later followed up with a message asking his followers for calm and insisting he just wants an apology.

He wrote: ''TfL been great at reacting to my tweet . All I need is an apology - no witch hunt . To be called a poofter isn't the nicest thing and it reminds me what a vile thing prejudicial language is to try and shame others. I can take action, many young people can't (sic).''

Will previously claimed he was told by TfL that CCTV footage of the incident has already been erased from their system.

He wrote on the micro-blogging network: ''Homosphobic abuse from a tfl bus driver calling me a poofter. Reported it ten minutes after it happened and TfL been amazing. However bus companies on route say video footage gone as too late - quite how someone complains and actually GETS footage I am unsure (sic)''

The 'Leave Right Now' subsequently acknowledged that TfL is doing their best to investigate his complaint, but he also called on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to offer his support.

Will said: ''TfL doing everything they can but I am appealing to @TfL @SadiqKhan to help me find the driver to ensure he doesn't abuse others . PLEASE DM me (sic)''

Will first came out as gay in 2002, but said last year that the LGBT community continue to face a fear of prejudice.

The British pop star said that unlike with other forms of prejudice, LGBT people cannot find ''sanctuary at home''.

He shared: ''If you're bullied for, let's say, religion or race or even gender, then hopefully there might be some sanctuary at home.

''That's not true for LGBT people because quite often there's a shame of coming out at home.''