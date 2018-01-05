Will Young claims was called a ''poofter'' by a London bus driver.

The 38-year-old singer took to Twitter earlier today (05.018) to blast a bus driver, who he's alleged directed homophobic slurs at him, while he also claims to have been told by Transport for London (TfL) that CCTV footage of the incident has already been erased from their system.

He wrote on the micro-blogging network: ''Homosphobic abuse from a tfl bus driver calling me a poofter. Reported it ten minutes after it happened and TfL been amazing. However bus companies on route say video footage gone as too late - quite how someone complains and actually GETS footage I am unsure (sic)''

The 'Leave Right Now' subsequently acknowledged that TfL is doing their best to investigate his complaint.

But he also called on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to offer his support.

Will said: ''TfL doing everything they can but I am appealing to @TfL @SadiqKhan to help me find the driver to ensure he doesn't abuse others . PLEASE DM me (sic)''

Will first came out as gay in 2002, but claimed last year that the LGBT community continue to face a fear of prejudice.

The British pop star said that unlike with other forms of prejudice, LGBT people cannot find ''sanctuary at home''.

He shared: ''If you're bullied for, let's say, religion or race or even gender, then hopefully there might be some sanctuary at home.

''That's not true for LGBT people because quite often there's a shame of coming out at home.''

Despite this, Will insisted that the majority of homophobic abuse is, in fact, directed towards young, straight men

The singer said: ''Anyone that's girly or seen as bad is called gay.''