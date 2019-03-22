Will Young has returned with new single 'All The Songs' and announced his first album in four years.
The 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker - who found fame winning the TV talent show 'Pop Idol' in 2002 - had quit music after being dropped by his record label in 2016.
However, on Friday (22.03.19) morning, he confirmed his return with his first new music since his 2016 EP 'Summer Covers', and gave fans a taste of what's to come with the lead single 'All The Songs' from his seventh studio LP 'Lexicon', which will follow on June 14.
The 40-year-old singer said of his comeback: ''I always say that there's no point in doing it if it's not joyous.
''That's been my motto: do it the way you want to do it.''
Will has reunited with the team behind his acclaimed 2011 album 'Echoes', including Eg White - who has recently worked with BRITs-winner Tom Walker.
The 'Light My Fire' singer - who is releasing his new record on Cooking Vinyl - is also set to embark on a 21-date UK tour, kicking off at Torquay's Princess Theatre on October 1.
In 2017, it was claimed that the singer had turned his attention to becoming a spiritual guru.
A source said at the time: ''His new move might be surprising but it something very important to him. He has practised mindfulness for years and wants to share his advice and help others.''
During his break from music, Will also launched his own LGBTQ+ podcast, 'Homo Sapiens', with filmmaker Chris Sweeney, which has featured celebrity guests including Sam Smith and Troye Sivan.
Will's last studio album was 2015's '85% Proof'.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 29 from 9am.
Will Young's tour dates:
October 1 - Princess Theatre, Torquay
October 2 - Pavilions, Plymouth
October 4 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
October 5 - Regent, Ipswich
October 6 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
October 8 - St Davids Hall, Cardiff
October 9 - Brighton Centre, Brighton
October 11 - Eventim Apollo, London
October 12 - Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth
October 14 - New Theatre, Oxford
October 15 - Guildhall, Portsmouth
October 17 - Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool
October 18 - Apollo, Manchester
October 20 - Barbican, York
October 21 - Bonus Arena, Hull
October 22 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
October 24 - City Hall, Sheffield
October 25 - Armadillo, Glasgow
October 26 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh
October 28 - City Hall, Newcastle
October 29 - Opera House, Blackpool
