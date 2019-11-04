Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline Kew the Music in 2020.

The 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker and the 'You Give Me Something' singer can't wait to share a stage at the annual summer concert series at the iconic Royal Botanic Gardens in London on July 10.

'Pop Idol' alum Will - who is an avid gardener - said: ''It's fantastic to be playing with James Morrison in one of my favourite spots in London, it's all gardening and singing in my life, so Kew the Music is the perfect show for me!''

James admitted it's a real honour to perform on the same night as Will and he believes their ''sets will compliment each other in a special way''.

He said: ''For the last 20 years, Will has been at the forefront of British popular culture.

''That's a massive achievement.

''I think our sets will complement each other in a special way and I'm really looking forward to our show together. It'll be a great night out!''

If that wasn't enough, James Blunt is set to headline the festival on July 8, Jack Savoretti on July 9, and Spanish group Gipsy Kings will return to Kew on July 12.

'Cold' hitmaker James said: ''I am so pleased to have been asked to perform at the Kew The Music festival in 2020.

''It's an honour to be performing at Kew Gardens, and I hope that people come out to what I promise will be a really fun day!''

Jack commented: ''It is an incredible honour to be able to perform in such a unique and beautiful venue.

''It is really one of a kind and hard to think of a better place to perform a summertime show in London.''

And Gypsy Kings - who played last year - added: ''We can't wait until we come back to Kew.

''It has been two years and it is one of our favourite venues to play. Get ready for a fiesta!''

Tickets are priced from £47.00 with booking fees and go on general sale at 10am on Friday (08.11.19).

Go to kewthemusic.org for full event and ticket information.