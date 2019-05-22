Will Smith can't watch his wife's uncensored Facebook series.

The 'Aladdin' star thinks Jada Pinkett Smith's online show 'Red Table Talk', which sees her joined by celebrity guests as they discuss sex, mental health and relationships, is ''fantastic'' but he can't bear to watch it on a regular basis.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Tuesday (21.05.19), the 50-year-old actor said: ''No, I don't watch it. They're telling all our business. It's actually fantastic, the episodes I could bear. And they sit down, and it's really wide open, raw conversation across the generations about a cornucopia of topics...

''...Porn addiction I think was the topic.

''Yeah there was one of those. They all go into a blur, you know.''

Will and Jada's 18-year-old daughter Willow is a regular guest on the show but shocked her parents last year when she revealed for the first time that she turned to self harm just after she dropped her single 'Whip My Hair' in 2010 because she was really struggling with the pressures of fame.

She said at the time: ''I would have to say I honestly feel like I lost my sanity at one point. It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing, and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?'

''After the tour and the promotion and all of that ... they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, 'I'm not gonna do that.' After all of that kind of settled down, and it was, like, a lull, I was listening to a lot of dark music and it was just so crazy, and I was just plunged into this black hole and I was, like, cutting myself and doing crazy things... I honestly felt like I was experiencing so much emotional pain but my physical circumstances weren't reflecting that.''

Jada, 47, was shocked by her daughter's revelation and admitted she had ''no idea'' what was going on because she ''never saw any signs of it.''

Jada and Will also have 20-year-old son Jaden together, while the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star has 26-year-old son Trey with Sheree Zampino.