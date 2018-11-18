Hollywood star Will Smith has wished his ex-wife Sheree Zampino a happy birthday.
The 50-year-old actor was married to Sheree from 1992 until 1995 and even though he's currently married to fellow Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith, that hasn't stopped him from extending his best wishes to his ex-wife.
Will - who has 26-year-old son Trey with Sheree - wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Bday, @shereezampino.#BestBabyMamaEver! :-) I Love You, Ree-Ree (sic)''
Sheree replied to Will's post on the photo-sharing platform, thanking him for the sweet message.
She also praised Jada for being ''understanding'' and ''secure''.
Sheree wrote: ''Awwwwwwwww...thank you baby daddy!!!!! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for beng the reason we came together. And to @jadapinkettsmith for being an understanding, secure, and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, Bonus-mom, and co-parenting partner! (sic)''
Will's birthday message came shortly after Jada, 47, revealed she ''cried the whole way down the aisle'' because she didn't want to marry Will.
The actress felt under pressure to tie the knot and her sense of unease was compounded by her difficult pregnancy with their son Jaden.
Jada - who married Will in 1997 - said: ''I was under so much pressure being a young actress - being young, pregnant, I was just like, I didn't know what to do. But I knew I never wanted to be married.
''My first trimester was horrible. And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so p***ed. I went crying down the freaking aisle, I cried the whole way down the aisle.
''I just never really agreed with the construct. I still don't.
''Till death do us part is real for me, but all of the rules and all of the ideas. This title, 'wife', the accepted conventional definition of wife in the paradigm - I'm not that.''
