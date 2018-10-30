Will Smith tried to convince his daughter Willow to carry on with her pop career.

The 'Whip My Hair' singer rose to fame quickly in 2010 with the release of her famous track but when she wanted to quit the industry so soon after starting up, her dad wasn't sure about the idea.

He said: ''In the middle of all the 'Whip My Hair' stuff, she was on tour and it was a great show, and everything was amazing. It was like, we were at the top of the world: Whip My Hair was played [everywhere], we're by JAY-Z's side, it's beautiful, and then she was like, 'OK, I'm done, Daddy!' I was like, 'Sweetie, you can't be done, you made a commitment.' She was like, 'But, I'm finished.' I was like, 'I know, sweetie, but you can't be finished. You made a commitment to Mr. JAY-Z.' She said, 'No, daddy, you made a commitment to Mr. JAY-Z.'''

And the 50-year-old actor knew Willow was serious when she shaved all her hair off in protest.

Speaking on Red Table Talk, he added: ''She came down the next day and had shaved her head bald. I was like, 'Does she know what she's doing?' That was a deep protest. What it did for me, was I had a crazy realisation in that moment. I was building what I wanted for her, and she tried all the different ways to say, 'I don't want that!' I was like, 'I get it.' The turn of events occurred around the same time his marriage to Jada reached a breaking point, and Will knew he had to change his ways for the better to save his family relationships. I saw, for the first time, what Jada had been saying about hiding behind my ego, and my dreams, and my desires, and pretending like it's love.''