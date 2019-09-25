Will Smith is set to star as Nicky Barnes, a former New York City crime boss in new movie 'The Council'.
Will Smith is to star as a New York City crime boss in a new movie.
The 51-year-old star will play Nicky Barnes in Netflix film 'The Council', which he will also produce alongside partner James Lassiter.
Peter Landesman has penned the script for the motion picture, which will see him reunite with Smith for the first time since 2015 drama 'Concussion'.
'The Council' will tell the story of Barnes and his organised crime syndicate, run by seven guys men in Harlem in the 1970s and 1980s.
Barnes partnered with the Italian mafia to start his own drug syndicate.
He was dubbed ''Mr. Untouchable'' by the New York Times, but after his arrest in 1978 he turned into a federal informant against the council.
He was later put into the witness protection programme, and died in 2012.
Due to him being in the programme, Barnes' death was only reported this year.
Smith's latest movie saw him star as Genie in the 2019 'Aladdin' remake, and he later claimed that because of the success of the motion picture he would happily chow down on muffins for breakfast - but he is now on a diet.
He recently said: ''So for breakfast, I was having the four or five muffins. You know, 'Aladdin' was successful, so I was like, 'Muffin, muffin, muffin!' Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule, I'd have a little vodka. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days. I'd wake up, eat five muffins and go back to sleep.
''I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I'd ever weighed in my adult life. I got to 223 on 'Ali' and I got to 225 on the muffin boat.
''Pudge Muffin was cute. But I don't want to be a Pudge Muffin to my family.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...