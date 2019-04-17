Will Smith thinks memes about the Genie in 'Aladdin' are ''very funny''.

The 50-year-old actor has assumed the role of the lamp-dweller in Guy Ritchie's upcoming live-action film and the first look at the character arrived in a teaser trailer in February, causing the internet to respond with a slew of funny posts about Will's blue alter-ego.

However, the Hollywood star admitted that he wasn't offended by the memes and although he's still trying to ''get a handle on'' internet culture, he enjoyed the comedic posts.

In an interview with Empire, he said: ''It was very funny. There was a Sonic The Hedgehog / Genie frog.

''Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no internet. It's a new thing that I'm trying to get a handle on.''

Guy, 50, went on to explain that when another trailer was released with improved shots of the Genie, he was satisfied fans were back on board with the character.

He said: ''It even came with apologies from the cynics who were so adamant initially; I've never seen apologies in that world. I thought, 'Oh well, great, we're back to where I'd hoped we'd be.' ''

Will previously confessed that he was ''terrified'' about taking on the role previously held by the late Robin Williams - whose performance in the 1992 animated version of 'Aladdin' was widely hailed by fans - but the star is hopeful he's found a way to ''pay homage'' to the legendary actor, who took his own life in 2014.

He said: ''I was terrified doing the Genie after Robin Williams. But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it.''