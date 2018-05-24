Will Smith has teased new music with a video clip of himself rapping in a recording studio.
Will Smith has teased new music.
The 49-year-old actor owes his career has a Hollywood movie star to his early days as a rapper by the name of the Fresh Prince in the 1980s, as it was that career which launched his work on the beloved 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air', which ran for six seasons.
Will stepped away from the music scene to focus on acting, but after releasing one-off single 'Get Lit' last year, it seems he's ready to release even more music, as he has now shared videos on YouTube and Instagram which show him in the studio.
On Instagram, the video - which shows off a lengthy rap performed by the star - was captioned: ''Gettin' back in the studio. Just warmin' Up. Link in bio
''Thanx @vannucci_fy @pursuethedelicious @youngfyre @poplife5000 @lukaskaiser @Andrew_peyton_tap_dancer (sic)''
Will posted the same video on YouTube but in a longer format, in which he explained why his music career took a back seat.
He said: ''At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie and an album every year. So like, just churning out that kind of creativity. What happens is you get to a point where you get empty.''
But now, he says he's ''re-energised'' and ready to top the charts once again.
He added: ''I'm excited. I'm re-energised. I'm creating wildly like I used to. I'm ready.''
In the clip, Will can be seen rapping to what appears to be a new track, and the lyrics explain his decision to return to music.
He raps: ''I got inspired, quickly I unretired, the Fresh Prince just rewired and slightly demodified.''
Despite having taken time away from music himself, Will's musical spirit has continued through his family, as his 17-year-old daughter Willow had a smash hit with her 2010 single 'Whip Ma Hair', and his 19-year-old son Jaden released his debut studio album 'Syre' in December last year.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...