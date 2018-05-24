Will Smith has teased new music.

The 49-year-old actor owes his career has a Hollywood movie star to his early days as a rapper by the name of the Fresh Prince in the 1980s, as it was that career which launched his work on the beloved 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air', which ran for six seasons.

Will stepped away from the music scene to focus on acting, but after releasing one-off single 'Get Lit' last year, it seems he's ready to release even more music, as he has now shared videos on YouTube and Instagram which show him in the studio.

On Instagram, the video - which shows off a lengthy rap performed by the star - was captioned: ''Gettin' back in the studio. Just warmin' Up. Link in bio

''Thanx @vannucci_fy @pursuethedelicious @youngfyre @poplife5000 @lukaskaiser @Andrew_peyton_tap_dancer (sic)''

Will posted the same video on YouTube but in a longer format, in which he explained why his music career took a back seat.

He said: ''At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie and an album every year. So like, just churning out that kind of creativity. What happens is you get to a point where you get empty.''

But now, he says he's ''re-energised'' and ready to top the charts once again.

He added: ''I'm excited. I'm re-energised. I'm creating wildly like I used to. I'm ready.''

In the clip, Will can be seen rapping to what appears to be a new track, and the lyrics explain his decision to return to music.

He raps: ''I got inspired, quickly I unretired, the Fresh Prince just rewired and slightly demodified.''

Despite having taken time away from music himself, Will's musical spirit has continued through his family, as his 17-year-old daughter Willow had a smash hit with her 2010 single 'Whip Ma Hair', and his 19-year-old son Jaden released his debut studio album 'Syre' in December last year.