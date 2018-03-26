Will Smith is taking salsa lessons from Marc Anthony.

The 49-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share his 100th post on the social media site, in which he posted a video of himself being taught how to throw some serious shapes of the social dance from the 49-year-old star.

He captioned the clip: ''#Bucketlist - Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony...

''I just realized this is my 100th Post - Thank You All! Let's Go Get the next (sic)''

In the video, Will and Marc dance alongside one another and the 'Vivir Mi Vida' hitmaker can be seen taking his pal through some step tips while clapping along to the tunes on a boat in Miami.

They concluded their energetic dance session with a warm embrace.

Will has been in the US city over the weekend performing at the Ultra Music Festival, where he took to the stage to dance to his 1997 hit 'Miami'.

DJ Marshmello brought the Hollywood actor out on stage for a surprise performance.

Will wrote afterwards: ''I LOVE MIAMI!! Thank you @MarshmelloMusic and thanx @Ultra for a Crazy night!! (sic)''

The former 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star is known to be a big fan of dancing and revealed earlier this month he likes to throw some shapes to Nicky Jam and J Balvin's latest hit, 'X', to get his day off to a great start.

He wrote: ''Soundtrack for the weekend! Love this track @nickyjampr @jbalvin... go stream ''X'' (sic)''

Will also shared a clip on Instagram of himself dancing to the tune, and he said in Spanish: ''Before starting a great day on the set of my new film, I need the perfect music to create energy (sic)''