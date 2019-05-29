Will Smith surprised his 'Aladdin' co-stars with a mac and cheese feast on the set of the Disney movie.

The 50-year-old Hollywood star plays the Genie in Guy Ritchie's live-action take on the classic tale and Naomi Scott - who stars as Princess Jasmine - says Will made sure they had plenty of food as he would get trucks to deliver tasty treats for everyone.

Speaking to People Now, the actress spilled: ''He would do some really fun things. He would bring different food trucks.

''We had macaroni and cheese and all these different types of mac and cheese, which was amazing.''

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star also had his colleagues in fits of laughter, which meant having to do many retakes.

Naomi said: ''We were just really giggly, we just got the giggles.

''And then he always comes out with something that makes it even worse and then you can't get [the take] back. Those days were great.''

The movie's director also heaped praised on the 'Suicide Squad' star for being a ''complete pleasure to work with''.

Guy told the publication: ''He is 100 percent positive, 100 percent grateful and 100 percent appreciative of everything. ''He's nothing other than a complete pleasure to work with.''

Will has certainly been winning over audiences across the globe with his take on the iconic character, with the movie proving to be a box office smash worldwide.

The 'Men in Black' star previously admitted he worried he wouldn't be able to match the performance given by the late Robin Williams, who voiced the Genie in the 1992 animated adventure.

He said: '''The genie will say anything or do anything, there's a certain madness to the genie - that was the fun that Robin Williams created so I was trying to find what that meant, with a little more of a 'Fresh Prince' twist to it.

''I wanted to create something that was both nostalgic but also had a little bit new school sometimes...

''It was quite stressful and daunting. Robin Williams did not leave much room to improve on the Genie.

''Fun is what Robin Williams did so well with the Genie and I've been trying so hard to capture that.''