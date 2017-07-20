Will Smith ''sneaks'' into cinemas to watch crowd reactions of his films.

The 'Suicide Squad' star's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 45, admitted the actor is often keen to see whether the audience like his movies or not on the first weekend of release, so they go to see his motion pictures on the sly with their kids, Jaden, 19, and 16-year-old Willow.

She said: ''Sometimes Will will want to see crowd reactions on an opening weekend so we'll sneak in as a family and go see movies.''

The 48-year-old actor and the 'Girls Trip' star have been married for 20 years, and she insists the secret to their success is that they ''love'' being a strong family unit.

Jada said: ''The thing about Will and I. We love our family. And we love being a family and that's what gets us through.''

The actress also admitted she and Will are both keen to give newcomers in the showbiz industry advice because they know what it was like ''coming from nothing''.

Speaking on radio show 'Sway in the Morning' on SiriusXM, she added: ''We know what it was like to be young in this game. Anytime I get reached out for I'm like, 'Yo, I'm here. What do you need?'

''People don't understand how difficult it is to do this. Most of us are coming from nothing. We're first generation and there's nobody around us that understands what's happening or can help us do this.''