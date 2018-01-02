Hollywood actor Will Smith has hailed wife Jada Pinkett Smith, saying she's his ''Queen'' in an anniversary message on Instagram.
Will Smith has likened love to gardening in an anniversary message to wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
The 'Suicide Squad' star - who only joined Instagram in December last year - has taken to his new social media account to post an emotional tribute to his wife of 20 years.
Will, 49 - who posted a picture of himself and Jada on their wedding day in 1997 - hailed his wife as his ''queen'' and he wished her a happy anniversary.
Will wrote: ''20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here's what I've learned since.
''Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.
''I've learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities.
''I have learned that
''Love is Listening.
''Love is Giving.
''Love is Freedom.
''Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth. (sic)''
Will and Jada, 46, first met on the set of his popular sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', when she auditioned for the role of his character's girlfriend.
Jada did not get the part, but the duo subsequently became friends and then began dating in 1995.
They are now one of Hollywood's most famous married couples and have son Jaden, 19, and 17-year-old daughter Willow together.
Meanwhile, Will recently claimed that the secret to their long-lasting relationship was finding ''magic in the mundane''.
Jada, on the other hand, previously said that they are still ''learning and growing together''.
