Hollywood star Will Smith says the Genie in his 'Aladdin' remake will pay homage to the late Robin Williams.
The 50-year-old actor has assumed the role of the Genie in the upcoming live-action film, and Will has admitted he initially found playing the character - who Williams voiced in the 1992 'Aladdin' movie - to be a daunting prospect.
He confessed: ''Whenever you're doing things that are iconic, it's always terrifying. The question is always: where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn't leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.''
But, over time, Will developed a confidence that he could ''deliver something that was a homage to Robin Williams but was musically different''.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Will added: ''Just the flavour of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.''
The upcoming film also stars the likes of Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud.
And according to Will, working on the Guy Ritchie-directed project was ''one of the greatest film-making experiences'' of his career.
He said: ''I have worked at most of the studios, and Disney just knows what they are doing.
''It was really a spectacular team of people that came together around a classic story. It's so spectacular, it's such a beautiful movie and I can't wait for people to see it.''
