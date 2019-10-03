Will Smith has unveiled a new 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' inspired clothing range.
The 51-year-old actor - who starred as the titular role in the 90s sitcom - gave fans an insight to his new clothing collection, which focuses on T-shirts, sweatshirts and athletic clothing as well as accessories including duffel bags and phone cases.
Sharing a video on Instagram, he said: ''We're doing our next merch drop. So this is a sweatsuit, it's just a sweatsuit, until it's not just a sweatsuit.''
He captioned the video: ''I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. NEW @FRESHPRINCE MERCH! (sic)''
Will also shared some videos of the new collection on his Instagram story.
He said: ''I don't know why I ain't do this when the Fresh Prince was on. But I'll take it now, because yeet! I love this stuff. I feel like I'm 12. Like, life's just simple pleasures. I love this stuff. I'm hype. I'm hype. What can I say? I'm a simple man.''
Will previously admitted he ''can't bear'' to watch old episodes of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.
He said: ''It was my very first role and I was very, very focused on being successful so I learnt the whole script and everyone else's lines. If you watch the first four or five episodes you can see I'm mouthing other people's lines. It's terrible and I can't bear to watch it.''
Will has revealed he would love to be involved in a reboot of the popular show, but would be interested in taking on the role of Uncle Phil - who was originally played by James Avery, who passed away in 2013 - instead.
Speaking in 2017, Will said: ''Man, I'd have to be Uncle Phil in that one now I'm nearly 50!''
