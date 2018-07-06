Will Smith loves Kanye West's attitude to life and how he will ''take the smash-down in order to push ideas''.
Will Smith loves Kanye West's attitude to life.
The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star appreciates Kanye's willingness to ''take the smash-down in order to push ideas''.
Speaking to Tidal's Rap Radar podcast, she said: ''That's what I love about Kanye right now. He's willing to take the smash-down in order to push ideas. He's making people think, even in the twisted, backhanded success of Donald Trump.''
Meanwhile, Kanye previously revealed he uses the ''world'' as his therapist, shunning traditional therapy routes.
He said: ''I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation when I'm feeling at that point and get their perspective. Sometimes they'll be like, 'Damn, I'm talking to Ye, I'm not expecting to talk about this.' I use that. I talk through things. Anybody that I'm around, and I'll put that as advice to people. Use people around you as your therapist. Because they probably know more about you. A therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, 'I'm gonna give you some advice.' I'm not saying that therapists are bad, I'm just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, you know, and I'll keep 'em on the phone, you know, for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It's kind of narcissistic.''
And the 40-year-old rapper wants to use the platform of Twitter to share his own ''breakthroughs'' since returning from hospital and to remove the stigma surrounding mental health.
He added: ''The thoughts that I'm getting out on Twitter now ... I want to use this platform to share some of the breakthroughs I've had since going to the hospital. I want to change the stigma of 'crazy' and the stigma of mental health, period. Best believe I'm going to take the stigma off of the word crazy.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...