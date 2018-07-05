Will Smith believes ''nothing'' could break his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 49-year-old actor has been married to the 'Girls Trip' star - with whom he has son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 17 - for almost 20 years, and says there are ''no deal breakers'' when it comes to their romance, as he doesn't think he or his wife could ever do anything that would cause them to divorce.

Speaking during an interview on Tidal's 'Rap Radar' podcast, the 'Suicide Squad' star - who also has son 25-year-old Trey from a previous relationship - said: ''We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realise you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do - ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.''

Will's comments echo similar statements made by his wife Jada, 46, who claimed last month that although split rumours frequently circle the pair, they're not even remotely close to ever calling it quits.

She said: ''I'm just, like, keep [the divorce rumours] coming. Here's the thing about Will and I - [we] are family. That is never going down. It's just not. Ever.

''We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn't matter. All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.''

Meanwhile, Jada previously gushed over Will as she praised the ''pure'' love the pair have for one another.

She said: ''We have a very, very, very, unique partnership. And it's really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are ... through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he's learning to do the same.''