Will Smith is to open the Latin Grammy awards with Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny.

The trio will perform their hit single 'Está Rico' - which debuted in September - to kick off the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 15 November.

Event organisers confirmed the news on Twitter as they posted: '' CONFIRMED! @MarcAnthony, Bad Bunny and Will Smith to open the 19th Annual #LatinGRAMMY Awards 15 DE NOV. 8PM @Univision @MGMGrand (sic)''

Marc, 50, previously admitted his collaboration with the 'Men in Black' star - who performed at the 2015 Latin Grammys when he teamed up with Bomba Estéreo on 'Fiesta' - had been a long time coming.

He said: ''Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration.

''This song seems perfect for this moment we're both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video.''

Will, Marc, and Bad Bunny - who is up for Best Urban Song for 'Sensualidad', a collaboration with Prince Royce and J. Balvin - join previously-announced performers including Ángela Aguilar, El David Aguilar, Pablo Alborán, J Balvin, Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Kany García, Halsey, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Maná, Victor Manuelle, Banda Los Recoditos, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra, at this year's ceremony.

'Vivir Mi Vida' hitmaker Marc has won seven Latin Grammys over the years.

This year, J. Balvin leads the nominations with eight, including two nods in the prestigious Record of the Year category, for 'Mi Gente', featuring Willy William, and 'X', featuring Nicky Jam.

The 2018 Latin Grammys will air live on the Univision Network.