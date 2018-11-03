Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny will open the Latin Grammy awards with the first live performance of 'Esta Rico'.
Will Smith is to open the Latin Grammy awards with Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny.
The trio will perform their hit single 'Está Rico' - which debuted in September - to kick off the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 15 November.
Event organisers confirmed the news on Twitter as they posted: '' CONFIRMED! @MarcAnthony, Bad Bunny and Will Smith to open the 19th Annual #LatinGRAMMY Awards 15 DE NOV. 8PM @Univision @MGMGrand (sic)''
Marc, 50, previously admitted his collaboration with the 'Men in Black' star - who performed at the 2015 Latin Grammys when he teamed up with Bomba Estéreo on 'Fiesta' - had been a long time coming.
He said: ''Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration.
''This song seems perfect for this moment we're both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video.''
Will, Marc, and Bad Bunny - who is up for Best Urban Song for 'Sensualidad', a collaboration with Prince Royce and J. Balvin - join previously-announced performers including Ángela Aguilar, El David Aguilar, Pablo Alborán, J Balvin, Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Kany García, Halsey, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Maná, Victor Manuelle, Banda Los Recoditos, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra, at this year's ceremony.
'Vivir Mi Vida' hitmaker Marc has won seven Latin Grammys over the years.
This year, J. Balvin leads the nominations with eight, including two nods in the prestigious Record of the Year category, for 'Mi Gente', featuring Willy William, and 'X', featuring Nicky Jam.
The 2018 Latin Grammys will air live on the Univision Network.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...