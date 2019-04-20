Will Smith made his Coachella debut during his son Jaden Smith's set at the festival in California on Friday (19.04.19).
The 50-year-old actor - who along with DJ Jazzy Jeff rose to fame as the Grammy Award-winning duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - appeared during the last 10 minutes of his 20-year-old son Jaden Smith's set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California for a rendition of his song 'Icon'.
The 'Suicide Squad' actor donned a black t-shirt to promote Jaden's upcoming second studio album, 'Erys', which had ''Erys is Coming'' emblazoned across it.
Will told the crowd: ''This is my first time ever on a Coachella stage and I love y'all.''
At the end of his set, Jaden said: ''Thank you, Coachella!''
Will's wife and Jaden's mother Jada Pinkett Smith was side of stage filming her husband's big moment.
He later shared the clip on Instagram, and captioned the post: ''Done Did 'dat! #coachella (sic)''
During the first weekend of the festival, Jordyn Woods made a brief appearance during the star's set.
The 21-year-old model and Jaden's sister Willow Smith both jumped on stage.
Earlier in the day, Jordyn - who is good friends with Jaden's parents - had taken to Instagram to share pictures of her outfit, captioning it: ''loving these braids (sic)''
It came after a source claimed Jordyn is ''focusing on her career'' following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.
An insider said of the dark-haired beauty - who locked lips with Khloe Kardashian's then partner Tristan at a party earlier this year: ''Jordyn is doing great and has been in high spirits. She's still being her fun-loving self and has been enjoying spending time with her family, friends and focusing on her career.''
Jordyn had previously dubbed her kiss with Tristan as a drunken mistake on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's and their 18-year-old daughter Willow's Facebook show 'Red Table Talk'.
