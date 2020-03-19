Hollywood actor Will Smith - who starred in the post-apocalyptic action movie 'I Am Legend' - has joked he feels ''responsible for a lot of the misinformation'' surrounding coronavirus.
Will Smith has joked he feels ''responsible for a lot of the misinformation'' surrounding coronavirus.
The 51-year-old actor discussed the pandemic on the latest 'Red Table Talk', where he was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, their daughter Willow, Will's son Trey and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and quipped he felt the current situation reflects one of his own movies.
Before kicking off the show, Will quipped: ''I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made 'I Am Legend', and I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation.''
The Francis Lawrence-directed movie centres on the story of a scientist who is the last human survivor of a plague.
In the film, Will's character seeks to reverse the effects of the virus by using his own immune blood.
During their 'Red Table Talk', Jada reveals she's keen to develop her understanding of coronavirus.
The 48-year-old actress - who has been married to Will since 1997 - said: ''Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate all the information out there about COVID-19.''
Jada also explained why her 21-year-old son Jaden was absent from the discussion.
She said: ''You'll notice Jaden is not joining us today because he's being a responsible human and social distancing.
''He's been doing a lot of travelling and his main concern has been about Gammy [Adrienne], so he has decided to stay indoors and he's actually following orders.''
Jada has also teased details of the show on her Twitter account.
The Hollywood star wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''We as a family were able to come around for @redtabletalk to get some questions answered. I hope this episode will help you and your family have discussions about COVID-19 and what it all means during this time as well. Stay healthy and safe [love heart emoji] (sic)''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...