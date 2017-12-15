Will Smith has launched his own Instagram account with a little help from some famous friends.
Will Smith has joined Instagram - with a grand welcome from celebrity pal Justin Timberlake.
The 'Suicide Squad' star announced his arrival on the photo sharing social media site on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' where the chat show host showed him the ropes, persuading him to dress up as his breakthrough alter ego The Fresh Prince for his very first Throwback Thursday (#TBT) shot.
Justin Timberlake was quick to welcome 49-year-old Will to Instagram with a Throwback Thursday shot of the pair together.
Justin wrote: ''Welcome to Instagram @willsmith. This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday. Which is a photo you post on Thursdays that you like, that was taken in the past. I like this photo because it's a photo of you and me. And we look like we are having a serious conversation about something very important. And that makes me feel important.''
And his wife Jada Pinkett Smith posted: ''Welcome to Instagram @willsmith :)''
Chat show host and avid social media user Ellen posed for a selfie with Will and also joked with him about using Instagram t post pictures of food and babies.
She sent a message to the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star saying: ''Welcome to Instagram, @WillSmith! Glad I could help. #Repost @WillSmith''
Will has since shared an adorable picture of himself as a baby, writing: ''Ya'll ain't got no filters like this (sic)''
In less than 24 hours Will has racked up over 900,000 followers.
Will's teenage children Jaden Smith, 19, and Willow Smith, 17, are yet to welcome their dad to the social media network.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...