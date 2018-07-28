Will Smith has announced he's writing a book with self-help author Mark Manson.
Will Smith is writing a book.
The 49-year-old actor has revealed he's teaming up with self-help author Mark Manson - who wrote 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k' - to pen a memoir-come-inspiration paperback filled with ''stuff'' he's gathered over time for the world to read.
Taking to his Instagram account, he said in a video: ''I'm writing a book! I got years and years of stuff I want to say, and I'm finally going to write a book for y'all.''
He then asked Mark: ''Are you feeling confident? Are you feeling like we'll be able to do transcendent art with this book?''
Mark replied: ''I spent the last six months with crippling anxiety, but today I feel great.''
The former 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star then joked that him and Mark have a meeting with five publishers coming up and they're ''sure'' they'll go with the ''highest bidder.''
He quipped: ''We're going to be meeting with five publishers...
''We're gonna pick one. And if I had to take a guess, I feel very confident that we're gonna go with the highest bidder... I'm just saying.''
According to the New York Post newspaper, the book is yet to be written.
A source said: ''It's supposedly going to be a memoir slash inspirational book.''
Will has been very open about how his mind works over the years and recently admitted that although he's had ''all the sex he's ever wanted'' it doesn't make him happy because he believes being ''useful to others'' is the only thing that'll bring peace.
He said: ''The idea is ... I've been to the top of money, I've had all the sex that I've ever wanted, I've had all of the adoration.
''I've been to the top of all those material world mountains and nothing makes you happy other than being useful to others. That's it. That's the only thing that ever will satisfy that thing, is that what you're doing is useful.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...