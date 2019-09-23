Will Smith is going on a diet after hitting his highest weight ever, as he says his family have started to call him ''Pudge Muffin''.
Will Smith is going on a diet after hitting his highest weight ever.
The 50-year-old actor recently called his family together for an ''emergency'' episode of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk', and in a special preview clip for the episode - which features Will, Jada, their children Jaden, 21, and Willow, 18, Will's 26-year-old son Trey from a previous marriage, and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones - the 'Aladdin' star talks candidly about his struggle with his weight.
Will first noticed he was putting on weight during a family vacation, where he would chow down on the fresh muffins made by their chef every morning, and eventually earned the nickname ''Pudge Muffin'' in his family.
He said: ''So for breakfast, I was having the four or five muffins. You know, 'Aladdin' was successful, so I was like, 'Muffin, muffin, muffin!' Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule, I'd have a little vodka. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days. I'd wake up, eat five muffins and go back to sleep.
''I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I'd ever weighed in my adult life. I got to 223 on 'Ali' and I got to 225 on the muffin boat.
''Pudge Muffin was cute. But I don't want to be a Pudge Muffin to my family.''
To which Jaden quipped: ''You can't put the fate of a family on a Pudge Muffin.''
Hitting his heaviest weight prompted Will to go on a 10 day fast, but that turned out to be dangerous too because his lack of energy paired with his blood pressure medication made him pass out.
He said: ''So I'm going to fast for 10 days. I did it and I got to about four days and I'm [mimes passing out] because I was still taking my blood pressure medicine. So I started taking my blood pressure medicine and my blood pressure was almost way dangerously low.''
Will stopped taking his medication for the rest of his fast and saw his blood pressure even out, and he now believes his high blood pressure was simply caused by his poor diet, rather than an underlying health issue.
He added: ''I couldn't believe I got to 50 years old without knowing you literally are what you eat. I eat food like an addict. I love food, but I realised my relationship with food was I eat for fun. I eat for joy.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...