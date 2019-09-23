Will Smith is going on a diet after hitting his highest weight ever.

The 50-year-old actor recently called his family together for an ''emergency'' episode of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk', and in a special preview clip for the episode - which features Will, Jada, their children Jaden, 21, and Willow, 18, Will's 26-year-old son Trey from a previous marriage, and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones - the 'Aladdin' star talks candidly about his struggle with his weight.

Will first noticed he was putting on weight during a family vacation, where he would chow down on the fresh muffins made by their chef every morning, and eventually earned the nickname ''Pudge Muffin'' in his family.

He said: ''So for breakfast, I was having the four or five muffins. You know, 'Aladdin' was successful, so I was like, 'Muffin, muffin, muffin!' Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule, I'd have a little vodka. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days. I'd wake up, eat five muffins and go back to sleep.

''I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I'd ever weighed in my adult life. I got to 223 on 'Ali' and I got to 225 on the muffin boat.

''Pudge Muffin was cute. But I don't want to be a Pudge Muffin to my family.''

To which Jaden quipped: ''You can't put the fate of a family on a Pudge Muffin.''

Hitting his heaviest weight prompted Will to go on a 10 day fast, but that turned out to be dangerous too because his lack of energy paired with his blood pressure medication made him pass out.

He said: ''So I'm going to fast for 10 days. I did it and I got to about four days and I'm [mimes passing out] because I was still taking my blood pressure medicine. So I started taking my blood pressure medicine and my blood pressure was almost way dangerously low.''

Will stopped taking his medication for the rest of his fast and saw his blood pressure even out, and he now believes his high blood pressure was simply caused by his poor diet, rather than an underlying health issue.

He added: ''I couldn't believe I got to 50 years old without knowing you literally are what you eat. I eat food like an addict. I love food, but I realised my relationship with food was I eat for fun. I eat for joy.''