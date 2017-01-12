Will Smith is being lined-up to star in Disney's live action remake of 'Dumbo'.

The 48-year-old actor - whose big screen box office credentials are unquestionable with starring roles in 'Independence Day', 'Men in Black' and most recently 'Suicide Squad' - is wanted by Walt Disney Pictures to be one of the main cast members of Tim Burton's new adaptation of the 1941 animated family film about the titular big-eared baby elephant who learns to fly in the circus, according to Deadline.

Burton has history with Disney when it comes to recreating the company's classic animations having been responsible for re-imagining 1951 animation 'Alice In Wonderland' in 2010 and grossing $1.02 billion at the global box office.

Ehren Kruger, best known for his work on the 'Transformers' franchise, has penned the script for 'Dumbo' and the producers are keen to get to work on the project.

But one thing which could get in the way of Smith being involved is that he has reunited with Martin Lawrence, following their stint in 'Bad Boys 2' and Sony Pictures for 'Bad Boys For Life' in which he has enlisted the help of Joe Carnahan who is directing from his own script.

Variety is also reporting that Tom Hanks is being lined-up up to play a villain in the movie but no further details have yet emerged.

If Smith does join the cast of 'Dumbo' he will be the latest major Hollywood star to step into the world of Disney live action movies.

Angelina Jolie starred as the titular villain in the 'Sleeping Beauty' inspired 'Maleficent', Johnny Depp played The Mad Hatter in 'Alice in Wonderland' and Lily James took the title role in 'Cinderella'.

Emma Watson plays Belle in the hotly anticipated 'Beauty and the Beast' remake which is out in March.