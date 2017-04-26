Will Smith is in negotiations to play lead assassin in 'Gemini Man'.

The 48-year-old actor, who last appeared in 2016 romance drama film 'Collateral Beauty', is being lined up by filmmakers Skydance to star in its upcoming action thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which has been in the pipeline since 1997, is based on an ageing assassin who ends up getting involved in a battle with his clone that is 25 years younger than him and whom has sharper skills.

Ang Lee is also in talks to direct the project which is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

The original project, set up by Disney, was pitched by Darren Lake, with Don Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing. But it was put on hold for many years to allow the visual effects technology to catch up with the film concept.

The script has been tweaked along the way, and the idea of having two different actors play the assassin and the clone was scrapped in favour of having the Smith take on both roles as developments in filmmaking will enable him to play both different ages and fight against himself. Murphy is executive producer.

It is understood that Smith's schedule will need to be worked around should he land the role as he is also in talks to voice The Genie in Disney's live-action film 'Aladdin' plus he will be reprising his role as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad 2' and is to reunite with Martin Lawrence for buddy cop sequel 'Bad Boys 3'.