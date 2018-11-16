Will Smith felt ''terrified'' playing the role of the Genie in Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'.

The Hollywood star has taken on the role previously held by the late Robin Williams - whose performance in the 1992 animated version of 'Aladdin' was widely hailed by fans - and Will has admitted to being slightly intimidated about having to follow in the footsteps of the actor, who committed suicide in 2014.

He said: ''I was terrified doing the Genie after Robin Williams. But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it.''

Will, 50, also teased the much-anticipated new movie, which stars the likes of Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he enthused: ''It's one of the greatest film-making experiences that I have ever had.

''I have worked at most of the studios, and Disney just knows what they are doing. It was really a spectacular team of people that came together around a classic story. It's so spectacular, it's such a beautiful movie and I can't wait for people to see it.''

Meanwhile, Will - who has also enjoyed success as a rapper - previously claimed that hard work, not talent, is the key to his fame.

The global star - who is married to actress Jada Pinkett Smith - explained: ''When I moved into acting that was the first time I started applying skill to my talents.

''You know, I look at skill and talent separately. You're born with talent and there are certain things that you just do naturally. You were gifted with a talent and you have it. But skill is acquired through discipline.''