Will Smith ''has the ears'' to play former US President Barack Obama in a movie.

The 48-year-old rapper and actor was the first guest on the new Apple Music show 'Carpool Karaoke' and revealed to James Corden that he has been in talks with the former American leader to play him in a future biopic.

Smith said: ''I have talked to Barack about it. He felt confident that I had the ears for the role.''

The actor, who shot to fame in 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air', is known for a number of catch phrases and he joked he could incorporate some of them into the role as Obama.

'Carpool Karaoke' made the jump to Apple Music after becoming a regular feature of Corden's 'Late Late Show'.

During his time of the debut episode, Corden learnt that Smith wrote his first rhyme when he was just 12 and commercially released at 16.

Smith said: ''You cannot beat your friends in high school knowing you have a hit record on the radio.''

Two new episodes will be released each week and will feature various gusts including John Legend, Seth Macfarlane and 'Game of Thrones' stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

Smith recently was cast to play The Genie in the Guy Ritchie live-action remake of the 1992 Disney classic 'Aladdin'.

He joins Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud as the titular street urchin and Marwan Kenzari as the villain Jafar.

The original cartoon - which saw the late great Robin Williams voice The Genie - won two Oscars, Best Music and Original Song for 'A Whole New World'.

'Aladdin' has also been turned into a hit stage show playing at theatres all over the world.