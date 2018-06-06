Will Smith didn't like it when his son Jaden Smith started to wear skirts.
Will Smith wasn't impressed with his son Jaden Smith wearing a skirt.
The 49-year-old actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted her spouse rang her up when he found out that the 19-year-old actor had decided not to conform to fashion's gender divide and became the face of Louis Vuitton womenswear in 2016.
Speaking on the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk', she said: ''I give Jaden props. His style choices were especially brave with him being a black young man -- and the son of like an über masculine hip-hop star.''
Of her husband Will, she added: ''He has his feelings on that for sure. I remember Will calling me and being like, 'Have you talked about this Jaden and him wearing a skirt?' And I said, 'Yeah I have. He's pretty happy about it.' ''
Although her husband wasn't overly keen on Jaden's fashion choices, the 46-year-old actress thought it was really brave of him because he'd always talked about it.
She explained: ''He'd talked about wanting to wear skirts to give kids the freedom, to give other people the freedom to think out of the box for themselves and not feel like in doing that that they would be bullied or be attacked in some way.''
And it's not just Jaden's fashion sense that has caused conflict between Jada and Will as she has admitted they also got locked into a war of words over his acting.
Speaking about Jaden's breakout movie role in 'The Karate Kid' when he was just 12, she said: ''I remember being on set with Will and it was such a struggle between he and I in regards to Jaden. I understand why men take their sons away for like whatever kind of warrior training because it is completely, utterly unfair and unnatural for a woman to have to sit and watch anything like that for her son. Will and I were in constant conflict, to the point where we were warring over Jaden.''
