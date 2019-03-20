Will Smith ''didn't drink for over a decade'' when he was starting his acting career.

The 50-year-old actor has revealed he used to keep his body in pristine shape when he was trying to make it big in Hollywood, which included cutting out all forms of alcohol for a whopping 10 years.

Will made the confession on his Facebook Watch show 'Bucket List', in which he was preparing for a half marathon in Cuba.

He said on the show: ''I think of all the bucket lists this is the one I'm most concerned about. Like, in my deepest honesty with myself, I really am not sure if I can run 13 miles.

''Being this far out of shape is kind of a little bit new for me. I didn't drink for over a decade. You know, during my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I'm out of shape, like, you know this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new.''

The 'Suicide Squad' actor completed the half marathon in two and a half hours, and said that 10 years ago he would have been ''embarrassed'' by the result.

He added: ''You know, 10 years ago I'd have been embarrassed, I'd have been p***ed, I'd have been in my room by myself, I'd be calling a meeting with everybody to figure out what happened.''

And whilst he used to be focused on being ''the biggest movie star in the world'', the Hollywood icon no longer feels that ''pressure'' and feels ''happier'' because of it.

The 'Aladdin' star said: ''I was willing to die to be the biggest movie star in the world and there was nothing more important than that. I'm really in a different place in my life as I've gotten older I don't feel the pressure of living up to the billboard image of myself like I used to, and living with these imperfections and accepting my weaknesses has brought me so much freedom. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life.''