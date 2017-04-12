Will Smith has cut off his son Jaden's dreadlocks.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor has shared a before and after snap on Facebook of him cutting Jaden's distinctive locks and revealed the haircut was needed in preparation for his son's new role in the drama 'Life in a Year'.

Will captioned the photographs: ''Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear ...maybe I should've used scissors?! (sic)''

Jaden, 18, is set to star opposite Cara Delevingne in the movie, which follows a young boy whose girlfriend is dying and so he tries to make the last 12 months of her life as fun-filled as possible.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old star - who also has a 16-year-old daughter called Willow with his actress wife Jada Pinkett Smith - previously revealed Jaden is unconcerned by public opinion.

He said: ''Jaden is 100 percent fearless, he will do anything. So as a parent it's scary, it's really terrifying - but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions and he just doesn't concern himself with what people think.''

Will also admitted he admires Jaden's approach to life, especially as he has the means to live more extravagantly.

The actor explained: ''He has refused to be a slave to money. I so respect that. The younger generation is less of an ownership generation, anyway. And it's such an interesting thing to watch, because I came from a middle-class background, but, you know, our lights and gas would be cut off from not paying the bill.

''I grew up in a house where you would need the kerosene heaters in the winter in case the bills didn't get paid. And he's from the complete other end of the spectrum. And it's so interesting to me that from growing up in that space, he could see the need for things in a way that he's rejecting.''