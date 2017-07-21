Will Smith has likened his new movie 'Bright' to a fusion of 'Training Day' and 'Lord of the Rings'.

The David Ayer-directed fantasy crime movie boasts a star-studded cast that also features the likes of Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace - and Will has urged moviegoers to prepare for something special, likening it to two of the most popular films of this century.

Summarising 'Bright', Will told Empire magazine: ''It's 'Training Day' smashed together with 'Lord Of The Rings'.''

Will's thoughts were echoed by the director, who was given complete creative freedom of the project by Netflix, the streaming service which financed the movie.

David said his latest effort is unlike any movie he's previously made.

He explained: ''This isn't like some bull**t PG-13, standard-issue studio story.

''You haven't seen this before. This is a new kind of thing we're doing.''

Will and David previously worked together on 'Suicide Squad', with the actor admitting he appeared in that movie instead of starring in 'Independence Day: Resurgence'.

Will previously explained: ''I had the two screenplays in front of me for the 'Independence Day 2' and for 'Suicide Squad'. I had to choose between the two of those.

''Even the choice of going to 'Suicide Squad' - nothing about the qualities of the movie - but the choice of trying to go forward versus clinging and clawing backwards.

''I do want to aggressively go forward and do new things and create and hopefully be able to stumble upon a new heyday.''