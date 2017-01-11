Will Smith is reportedly heading to the circus after showing interest in director Tim Burton's live-action remake of classic Disney film Dumbo.
Walt Disney Studios executives announced last April (16) the 1941 animated picture about the lovable, flying elephant would be re-adapted for the big screen with the Alice in Wonderland director at the helm, and sources tell Deadline Smith is the first actor to be attached to the project.
According to the outlet, producers are currently pushing hard to set a production start date for Dumbo, with a script penned by Ehren Kruger, the screenwriter behind Transformers: Age of Extinction and The Brothers Grimm.
